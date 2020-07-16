Date :Thursday, July 16th, 2020 | Time : 15:52 |ID: 154506 | Print

Qatar threatens to sue over illegal' airspace blockade

SHAFAQNA- Qatar Airways say it will seek compensation for losses sustained from an “illegal airspace blockade” imposed by Saudi Arabia and some of its regional allies  three years ago.

The statement  came a day after the International Court of Justice ruled that Qatar could challenge airspace restrictions imposed by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, and Egypt in 2017.

