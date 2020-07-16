https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/qatar.jpg 168 299 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-16 15:52:042020-07-16 15:52:04Qatar threatens to sue over illegal' airspace blockade
Qatar threatens to sue over illegal’ airspace blockade
SHAFAQNA- Qatar Airways say it will seek compensation for losses sustained from an “illegal airspace blockade” imposed by Saudi Arabia and some of its regional allies three years ago.
The statement came a day after the International Court of Justice ruled that Qatar could challenge airspace restrictions imposed by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, and Egypt in 2017.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!