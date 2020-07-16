Le Drian: There are worrying signs of the return of ISIS to Iraq

SHAFAQNA- The foreign ministers of Iraq and France discussed various issues of mutual interest during a press conference today (Thursday).

During a joint press conference with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian in Baghdad, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein thanked and appreciated France for continuing to play a role in countering ISIS Terrorist group and said: “We discussed bilateral relations between Iraq and France.”

Fouad Hussein also clarified: “We discussed with the French representative the situation in the region and the tension that the region is facing, as well as the case of ISIS prisoners in Iraq.”

He added: “Le Drian’s visit to Baghdad was in the shadow of the security and economic challenges that Iraq is facing.”

“We also examined the role of French companies and military and security relations,” Fouad Hussein said. In this regard, the French Foreign Minister also stated that there are worrying signs of the return of ISIS in Iraq and this issue should not be neglected. He stressed: “My visit to Baghdad is aimed at supporting the Iraqi government in meeting the challenges this country is facing.”

The French Foreign Minister also stressed that the realization of Iraqi sovereignty is an issue that can not be neglected. “France supports the Iraqi security forces in the fight against ISIS terrorist group, and we will not back down in the face of our common enemy,” said Jean-Yves Le Drian. “We want Iraq to play a leading role in balancing the Middle East,” he added.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English