Lebanon turns east to China to end financial crisis

SHAFAQ NA- Lebanon’s government has turned east, seeking to secure investments from China in a bid to overcome its financial crisis, the Associated Press reported.

The agency said in a report published recently that a tiny nation of 5 million on a strategic Mediterranean crossroads between Asia and Europe, Lebanon has long been a site where rivalries between China and West have played out. Now, it’s becoming a focus of escalating tensions between China and the West.

According to the report, talks with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout have faltered, and international donors have refused to unlock $11 billion pledged in 2018. Seventeen rounds of talks between the government and the IMF since mid-May have failed to make any progress, NY Times mentioned.

Left with few choices, Prime Minister Hassan Diab’s government is seeking help from China. But, the U.S., which has historic relations with Lebanon and is a strong backer of its army, said such a move could come at the expense of Beirut’s relations with Washington.

Almasdar news noted that Diab received earlier this month, the Chinese ambassador to Lebanon, Wang Qijian, and after that the Lebanese Minister of Industry, Imad Hoballah, was instructed to study cooperation opportunities with Beijing.

“Our move toward China is very serious but we are not turning our back to the West,” a ministerial official told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to talk to the media. “We are passing through extraordinary circumstances and we welcome whoever is going to assist us.”

He said China has offered to help end Lebanon’s decades-long electrical power crisis through its state companies, an offer the government is considering.

In addition, Beijing has offered to build power stations, a tunnel that cuts through the mountains to shorten the trip between Beirut and the eastern Bekaa Valley, and a railway along Lebanon’s coast, according to the official and an economist.

Economist Hasan Moukalled said the projects that China has offered to work on are worth $12.5 billion, Middle East Monitor told.

Lebanon’s northern port of Tripoli has been expanded in recent years and could be a terminal in China’s trillion-dollar “Silk Road” project that’s carving a trade route from east Asia to Europe.

The report pointed out that these investments may bring benefit to both parties, pointing out that China may benefit from improving its relations with Lebanon as this country is a springboard for the reconstruction of neighboring Syria.