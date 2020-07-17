Date :Friday, July 17th, 2020 | Time : 13:50 |ID: 154536 | Print

Mosque in Greece pelted with rocks

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- A Mosque in the city of Trikala in central Greece was allegedly attacked by Unknown perpetrators in the early hours of Monday morning.

The municipality of Trikala has been informed of the attack against the Koursoum Mosque, which occurred at night, and police are looking for the perpetrators and taking measures to prevent such attacks from happening again,  according to Orthochristian.

The mosque was designated by UNESCO as a protected monument and today is used as a place to host events.

The mosque, the only surviving one of the city that had at least eight, was designed by the Ottoman imperial architect Mimar Sinan and is the only one that he designed in modern Greece, Greek City Times reported.

You might also like
Moroccan football player launches a donation campaign to build a Mosque in Netherlands
CCTV appeal after criminal damage at mosque
New York’s Mosque Darul Quran Offers Daily Evening Quran Classes
Gradual and conditional reopening of Mosques in Austria
Right-Wing Groups Attempt To Bomb EU Targets As Greek Tragedy Worsens
Two men storm 'ladies section of Cardiff mosque with large knife'
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *