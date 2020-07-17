Mosque in Greece pelted with rocks

SHAFAQNA- A Mosque in the city of Trikala in central Greece was allegedly attacked by Unknown perpetrators in the early hours of Monday morning.

The municipality of Trikala has been informed of the attack against the Koursoum Mosque, which occurred at night, and police are looking for the perpetrators and taking measures to prevent such attacks from happening again, according to Orthochristian.

The mosque was designated by UNESCO as a protected monument and today is used as a place to host events.

The mosque, the only surviving one of the city that had at least eight, was designed by the Ottoman imperial architect Mimar Sinan and is the only one that he designed in modern Greece, Greek City Times reported.