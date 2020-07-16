Al-Kazemi meets French FM; Inviting Macron to visit Iraq

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Prime Minister today (Thursday) hosted French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and his accompanying delegation.

In this meeting, the relations between the two countries and the issues of mutual interest were discussed.

“France plays a very important role in supporting Iraq through the international coalition against terrorism and the remnants of ISIS, and today, Iraq is ready for international cooperation with all countries of the world, including France, which support peace and stability,” al-Kazemi said during the meeting.

Al-Kazemi also invited Emmanuel Macron to visit Iraq and presented the invitation to Le Drian.

The French Foreign Minister also stressed during the meeting: France, as a part of the international coalition to eliminate ISIS, is ready to support Iraq to regain its rightful regional role.

Noting that the French government is optimistic about the steps of the current Iraqi government led by al-Kazemi, he said that the country supports Iraq’s efforts to rebuild the liberated areas, especially Mosul, and helping to strengthen the collective interests in Iraq.

