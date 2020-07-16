Iraq announces the time for complete lifting of curfews

SHAFAQNA- Iraq’s Higher Committee for Health and National Safety decided on Thursday to reduce curfews, reopen passages and airports, and announced when the full curfew will be lifted.

The committee said in a statement that it has held a meeting today and has decided to reduce the traffic ban from 9:30 pm to 6 am and also to reopen the passages in accordance with health principles.

The committee went on to say that it has decided to completely lift the curfew after Eid al-Adha in accordance with health protocols and to reopen the airports and the Al-Mandarya, Safwan and Al-Shayb border crossings for commercial exchanges, from the 23th July.

The committee also instructed the Media and Communications Board to urge media outlets to take steps to raise awareness and adhere to health protocols and the idea of ​​coexisting with this pandemic disease.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English