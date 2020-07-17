https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/UN.png 194 259 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-17 06:37:482020-07-17 06:37:48UN asks for more funding for poorer countries
UN asks for more funding for poorer countries
SHAFAQNA- UN aid chief Mark Lowcock said on Thursday calls on the international funding community for for billions of dollars more to fight the coronavirus and deal with food insecurity.
The additional $3.6bn is the UN’s third appeal for funds since it launched the Global Humanitarian Response Plan in March, and brings the total appeal to a record $10.3bn.
The money is to help 63 countries, mainly in Africa and Latin America, ALJAZEERA reported.
