UK says Russian hackers trying to steal Covid-19 vaccine research

SHAFAQNA- UK Says Russian hackers tried to steal Covid-19 vaccine research from governments, universities, private companies and others in UK, United States and Canada.

The U.K.’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) Thursday published details of attacks which it says are being carried out by a group known as APT29, also named “the Dukes” or “Cozy Bear,” that it alleges “almost certainly” operate as part of Russian intelligence services, according to POLITICO.