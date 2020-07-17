Date :Friday, July 17th, 2020 | Time : 07:56 |ID: 154562 | Print

Vatican publishes manual on reporting child sex abuse

SHAFAQNA- The Vatican on Wednesday published guidelines for bishops around the world on how to deal with child sex abuse.

The new 20-page “vademecum”, or manual, which includes a form to be filled out detailing the alleged crime against minors, does not include any new laws but aims to clarify the existing rules on tackling a scandal which has plagued the church for decades, it said

The Vatican said this was “Version 1.0”, which could be updated if and when necessary, according to  ALJAZEERA.

