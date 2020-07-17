Date :Friday, July 17th, 2020 | Time : 08:41 |ID: 154566 | Print

UK: 649,000 workers lost their jobs since lockdown began

SHAFAQNA- The number of paid employees in the UK fell by 649,000 since the beginning of coronavirus lockdown measures in March.

Early estimates showed the number of people on employers’ payrolls fell by 1.9 per cent compared with a year ago, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Unemployment fell by 17,000 between March and May to 1.35 million, leaving the official rate unchanged at 3.9 per cent, according to INDEPENDENT.

 

 

