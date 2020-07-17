What is the ruling on investing in stock exchange companies and the profits gained from their shares? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA -The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about investing in stock exchange.

Question: There are people who work in stock exchange, they study the situation of the companies and conclude that the shares of a company will rise and therefore buy its shares and after the shares of that company increase in price, they make profit by selling those shares. Considering the fluctuations of the market, sometimes they make large profits; of course sometime they make losses. If we give our money to these people, what is the ruling on the income which is made in this way?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: There is no problem; unless the shares of the dealing companies include forbidden cases (Mohar’ramat) or with usury banks (Riba).

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA