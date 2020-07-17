Position and responsibilities of Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) successor

SHAFAQNA- During his lifetime, the Prophet [Muhammad] fulfilled a number of key roles and responsibilities that could only be accomplished by a divinely-inspired person such as himself, and not just any ordinary man, no matter how intelligent they might be.

One of these duties was to explain the Quran, its implicit and hidden meanings; another was making decisions about legal issues for which laws had not already been laid down in the Quran. A third responsibility was to prevent any conflict between the Muslims and prevent any intellectual or religious deviations in the Muslims’ minds. This is why the Prophet’s sunna (meaning his words, deeds and approval) represents a perfect exemplar of conduct for Muslims.

Although prophethood (nubuwwa) and divine revelation (waḥī) ended with the death of the Prophet, the aforementioned roles still needed someone to carry them out in Muslim society; they had to be fulfilled, whether by an individual or a group of people who enjoyed the same spiritual qualities as the Prophet and shared his God-given knowledge, because no amount of ordinary education would be sufficient for them to carry out such important tasks.

With all of this in mind, we will now consider the consequences of not having a divinely-appointed successor to the Prophet. We will begin by looking at the Prophet’s role as an explainer of the Quran in the light of two of its verses. The first verse reads:

“We have sent down the reminder to you so that you may clarify for the people that which has been sent down to them, so that they may reflect.” (Quran 16:44)

Here, God says ‘clarify’ (tubayyin) rather than ‘recite’ (taqraʾ) because the Prophet was not only supposed to recite the Quran to people but also to explain its meanings to them. In the second verse, God says to His Prophet:

“We did not send down the Book to you except (for the purpose) that you may clarify for them what they differ about.” (Quran 16:64)

Now, even though the Quran consists of more than six thousand verses, there are not many authentic traditions attributed to the Prophet on the subject of Quranic interpretation. Thus, the duty of explaining the Quran should be shouldered by someone with divine and superhuman knowledge just like Moses’s teacher, khidr, who, though not a prophet in the conventional sense, was nonetheless endowed with knowledge by God:

“…and whom We had taught knowledge from Our own Presence.” (Quran 18:65)

The history of Islam records many controversies regarding the interpretation of Quranic verses. For example, about the proper way to understand the verse instructing Muslims to take ritual ablution (wudu), which involves washing parts of the body before offering prayers (Q5:6). Another controversy concerns interpretations of the verse on the punishment of thieves, as to which parts of their hand must be cut off (Q5:38). A third instance is the disagreement surrounding the proper interpretation of verses 12 and 176 of Surah an-Nisa, which some say contain contradictory injunctions regarding inheritance, and which have thus remained highly contentious.

New issues

In the course of their conquests, Muslims would be confronted with new legal issues and cases whose explanation could not be found in the Quran. Since there are a limited number of verses in the Quran regarding secondary issues and no more than 500 ahadith about religious practices, it is easy to see how problems would accumulate after the Prophet’s death (Muḥammad Rashīd and Khalīlī, 212).

The Muslims were confused as to how they should deal with such problems in the absence of clear scriptural prescriptions and could only guess at the proper solution, which would eventually be endorsed as the right decision in similar situations. Of course, had there been a knowledgeable man endowed with divine wisdom amongst them at that time, he would have solved the problems in the best possible way by following the true tenets and rules of Islam.

The duty to protect the Muslims from deviation

One of the roles An infallible Imam plays in Muslim society is to prevent possible deviations or distortions in the religion by offering the final word on contentious issues. As there have been many disagreements over religious decrees in different situations since the Prophet’s death, a pious leader endowed with divine knowledge could have led the Muslims to a much better situation. After the Prophet’s death, some deceitful Jews and Christians took their chances to disseminate false ideas by fabricating false ahadith which came to be called isrāʾīliyyāt, masīḥiyyāt and majuṣiyyāt. The number of ahadith fabricated in this manner may have exceeded one million, which is why Bukhari selected his own collection of out of 600,000 available ahadith (al-Fath al-Bari, Muqaddima, 54) and Ahmad ibn Hanbal compiled his out of 750,000 while he had memorized – by some counts – a million (Dhahabi, 9/17).

It is certainly impossible to ascribe so many ahadith to the Prophet, who was highly restricted during the first 13 years of his prophethood in Mecca, so much so that he could rarely ever teach the Quran, let alone ahadith, to the people. Furthermore, he was very busy when he established the community in Medina; amongst other things, he was responsible for organising military campaigns, missionary activity, diplomatic relations, legal arbitration, reciting the Quran to the people and explaining it, expounding religious verdicts and answering related questions, debates with the followers of other religions, taking care of the social, political and economic affairs of society, writing to tribal leaders and the kings and governors of other countries, and fighting the hypocrites (who, as we have already seen, were mentioned in a large number of Quranic verses).

Considering all these duties, it would have been impossible for the Prophet to produce so many ahadith about such a diverse range of subjects. However, in such a situation, An infallible Imam would be in a perfect position to prevent any distortions from creeping into the religion and could become a touchstone or criterion for people to distinguish truth from falsehood. A fallible Caliph, even one who was popularly elected, could at the very best declare (as Abu Bakr did after being elected at Saqifa): “I have been elected your leader while I was not the best of you. If I take the right path, help me and if I go astray, take me back to the right path!” (Ibn Ḥajar al-Ḥaythami, 11). Such a person, to be sure, could not always distinguish between right and wrong, and this would lead to more and more distortions and deviations in the religion.

The Iranian philosopher Avicenna supports the notion of a divinely-appointed successor in the following way:

“It is not possible to have a prophet at all times because only a few people possess the capability of accomplishing the Prophetic mission. Thus, in order to keep and protect the laws and rules beneficial to the good of the humanity, the Prophet ought to have successors, and if such successors were appointed by the Prophet himself, it would be better for Muslim society and would prevent conflicts, revolts and corruption”. (Shifāʾ 2/13 and Ilāhiyyāt, 558–564).

Therefore, whether or not the Prophet actually appointed a successor, had the Prophet appointed one this would have safeguarded Islam’s wellbeing in a way that the people electing his successor could not.

Source: Shīa Islam: History and Doctrines, Ayatullāh Jaʿfar Subḥānī, Chapter 2