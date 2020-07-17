https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/plane.jpg 330 620 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-17 15:38:472020-07-17 15:38:47Ryanair plane from London lands in Oslo after bomb threat
Ryanair plane from London lands in Oslo after bomb threat
SHAFAQNA-A bomb threat made against a Ryanair flight flying from London to Norway that landed at Oslo’s main airport.
Danish F-16 military aircraft scrambled to escort the plane to Norway, The Danish Defence Command said on its Twitter account.
The situation is under control and police have arrested a 51-year-old British man on suspicion of being behind the threat, the police said in a statement.
The aircraft will now be examined by the emergency squad and bomb group, the police said, adding all passengers were safely evacuated, Reuters reported.
