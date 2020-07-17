Ryanair plane from London lands in Oslo after bomb threat

SHAFAQNA-A bomb threat made against a Ryanair flight flying from London to Norway that landed at Oslo’s main airport.

Danish F-16 military aircraft scrambled to escort the plane to Norway, The Danish Defence Command said on its Twitter account.

The situation is under control and police have arrested a 51-year-old British man on suspicion of being behind the threat, the police said in a statement.

The aircraft will now be examined by the emergency squad and bomb group, the police said, adding all passengers were safely evacuated, Reuters reported.