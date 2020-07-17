Egyptians’ reaction to their country’s military intervention in Libya

SHAFAQNA- Over the past 24 hours, large numbers of Egyptians have posted hashtags on social media urging their president to intervene militarily in Libya and protect national security from danger.

Following the speech of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi among the Libyan tribes, the hashtag “I‘m giving my authority to al-Sisi” became a trend on Twitter.

Al-Sisi said in a meeting with Libyan grandees and tribal leaders that the Egyptian armed forces are able to quickly and decisively change the military standards in Libya and protect the national security of Egypt and Libya.

The Egyptian people gave their president full authority to deal with the Libyan crisis; As in 2014, that he was given full authority to eradicate terrorism.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English