Mufti of Oman: Conversion of Hagia Sophia into a Mosque is a prelude to return of Al-Aqsa Mosque to Muslims

Sheikh Ahmad bin Hamad Al-Khalili, the Grand Mufti of the Sultanate of Oman, congratulated the conversion of Hagia Sophia to a Mosque in Turkey, to its President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Islamic Ummah. Sheikh Al-Khalili called the decision to turn Hagia Sophia into a mosque a successful step for the Turkish people and its leader, and said: The support of the Islamic Ummah with this decision is a sign of the great happiness that, God willing, will be achieved with the return of Al-Aqsa Al-Mubarak Mosque to the pure hands of the Muslims and the removal of the hands of the occupiers from it.

Yesterday, some Palestinian groups in the city of Jerusalem announced their support for Turkey’s decision to turn Hagia Sophia into a Mosque in Istanbul. According to the report, dozens of Palestinians gathered in front of the Turkish Consulate on Thursday in the Sheikh Jarrah district (downtown Jerusalem) and expressed their satisfaction with the decision.

