Turkey condemns Egypt’s actions in Libya

SHAFAQNA- Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan condemned Egypt and the United Arab Emirates for supporting the forces of Khalifa Haftar in eastern Libya, saying Egypt’s actions in Libya was illegal.

Turkey has been providing military aid to the Tripoli-based government in the Libya conflict, while Egypt, the UAE and Russia have backed its foes in a rival administration based in the east.

Recent weeks have seen dramatic military advances by the government, which drove back forces of the eastern commander Khalifa Haftar who had launched an assault on the capital last year, according to Reuters.

