COVID-19: WHO reports record daily increase in global virus cases

SHAFAQNA- The World Health Organization reported the largest single-day increase in global coronavirus cases on Friday , at more than 237,000 new cases in the latest 24 hours.

The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa, according to a daily report. The previous WHO record for new cases was 230,370 on July 12. Deaths have held steady and averaged less than 5,000 a day in July.

Total global coronavirus cases were approaching 14 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than 590,000 people in seven months, Reuters reported.