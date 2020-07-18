Date :Saturday, July 18th, 2020 | Time : 06:40 |ID: 154668 | Print

COVID-19: WHO reports record daily increase in global virus cases

SHAFAQNA- The World Health Organization reported the largest single-day increase in global coronavirus cases on Friday , at more than 237,000 new cases in the latest 24 hours.

The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa, according to a daily report. The previous WHO record for new cases was 230,370 on July 12. Deaths have held steady and averaged less than 5,000 a day in July.

Total global coronavirus cases were approaching 14 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than 590,000 people in seven months, Reuters reported.

 

 

