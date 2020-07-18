Date :Saturday, July 18th, 2020 | Time : 07:18 |ID: 154672 | Print

UK Police officer suspended over kneeling on neck of Black man

SHAFAQNA- A London police officer has been suspended on Friday over kneeling on a Black man’s neck during an arrest incident.

Footage of the arrest in north London on Thursday shows two officers holding down the handcuffed man.

At the beginning of the clip, one of the officers, who was white, appears to be applying pressure to the man’s neck with his knee. The officer’s hand is on the head of the man, who is on a pavement on his side. Another officer of East Asian ethnicity assisted in the restraint, according to Aljazeera.

