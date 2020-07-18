EU slams US threat of sanctions against European companies

SHAFAQNA- The European Union’s top diplomat on Friday slammed US threat of sanctions against European companies working on Russian oil pipelines.

“I am deeply concerned at the growing use of sanctions, or the threat of sanctions, by the United States against European companies and interests,” Josep Borell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, said in a statement.

Borell was reacting to new guidance issued by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday, that said European companies known to be working on two Russian energy projects run the risk of coming under U.S. sanctions, The Hill reported.