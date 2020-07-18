Date :Saturday, July 18th, 2020 | Time : 08:47 |ID: 154681 | Print

Trump rules out nationwide mandate on mask-wearing

SHAFAQNA- US president ruled out a national mandate requiring Americans to wear face masks despite record rise in new infections.

“I want people to have a certain freedom and I don’t believe in that, no,” Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News’s Chris Wallace that will air in full on “Fox News Sunday.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in April recommended the use of face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus after evidence showed that patients not showing symptoms could still spread COVID-19 , according to The Hill.

 

