What is the ruling on selling goods by installments with special formula? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about selling goods by installments.

Question: Some people use special formulas to calculate the selling price of goods by installments to customers. Is this kind of sale correct?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: There is no problem if before sale, the prices of goods even by installments are determined.

