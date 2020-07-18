https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/981974.jpg 320 480 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-07-18 09:59:152020-07-18 09:59:15What is the ruling on selling goods by installments with special formula? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer
What is the ruling on selling goods by installments with special formula? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about selling goods by installments.
Question: Some people use special formulas to calculate the selling price of goods by installments to customers. Is this kind of sale correct?
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: There is no problem if before sale, the prices of goods even by installments are determined.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
