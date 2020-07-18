What are the effects of Haram food on the human being?

SHAFAQNA – Woe to us if we do not avoid Haram in the case of food and drinks; because these foods are the source of our knowledge and the belief or disbelief. Then we look and we see that we believe in Yazid. The human being who has the ability to become an angel, through eating and drinking, a force is entered into his/her blood and eventually its effect appears in the soul and the mind of the human being. The past scholars who were so successful in science and deeds and had blessed lifetime and avoided mental deviation (for sure one of the most important factors for it) was due to Halal food consumption and avoidance of doubtful/suspicious cases/items [1].

[1] Shatt-e-Sharaab, the Grand Ayatollah Mohammad Taqi Bahjat (RA), PP 165-17.