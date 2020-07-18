Date :Saturday, July 18th, 2020 | Time : 11:03 |ID: 154698 | Print

Fire in Nantes Cathedral in France+ Video

SHAFAQNA- Fire broke out in the Nantes Cathedral in France on Saturday morning. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene following the fire at Saint-Pierre-et-Saint-Paul Cathedral. About 8:30 a.m. local time, no flames were seen, but two black smoke billowed out the building.

Many firefighters were deployed at the scene, IRNA reported. In addition, police forces were present at the scene and the area was surrounded by these forces.

No further details have been released so far.

This is the second incident in the churches of France in the last year and a half.

The Church of Notre Dame in Paris on April 15, 2019 suffered a serious fire and was largely destroyed. Given the historical significance of the church, this incident provoked reactions around the world. Prior to the incident, the church had 13 million annual visitors.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

