Mufti of Egypt: Conversion of Hagia Sophia into a Mosque is not right according to Sharia

SHAFAQNA- The Mufti of Egypt, stating that Islam has ordered the preservation of the ethics and laws of other religions, stressed that the conversion of Hagia Sophia to a Mosque is not correct according to Sharia’s laws. A few days ago, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan decided to turn Hagia Sophia into a Mosque and resonate the sound of call to prayer in this historic area. Reactions to Erdogan’s decision continue. Shawki Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam the Mufti of Egypt, reacted differently to this issue.

In a televised speech, he said: The Prophet (PBUH) always advised in wars that temples should not be destroyed and monks should not be killed. We have many Fatwas in this regard. We have addressed this issue in a book entitled “Preservation of places of worship in Islam” in which the Minister of Endowments also participated.

He continued: “Throughout the history of Egypt, no church or synagogue has been turned into a Mosque and no mosque has been turned into a church. Historically, this is true insofar as a group of Najran Christians who came to the Prophet (PBUH), prayed in his Mosque.” The Egyptian mufti added: “It has not even been proven that the Prophet (PBUH) ordered the destruction of idols that were not worshiped.

Temples and sanctuaries are a characteristic of human ideology and should be respected and preserved as they are.” Although Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s move was approved by some countries, many opposed it. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and European Union countries also opposed Erdogan and called for his decision to be reconsidered.

