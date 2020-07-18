Date :Saturday, July 18th, 2020 | Time : 15:15 |ID: 154742 | Print

Fire breaks out at 15th-century French church

/0 Comments/in , /by

SHAFAQNA- A major fire broke out inside the historic cathedral in the western French city of Nantes on Saturday. The blaze blew out stained glass windows and destroyed the grand organ in the 15th-century building ,officials said. Saturday’s incident is being treated as a criminal act, a prosecutor said at the scene.

Pierre Sennes said three fires had been started at the site. Dozens of firefighters brought the blaze under control after several hours. The fire broke out inside the cathedral behind the grand organ, which was completely destroyed, local fire chief Laurent Ferlay said, Independent reported.

 

 

You might also like
Fire inside a commercial complex in Karbala; 2 people died +Video
Iraq election: some Ballot boxes burned before recount in east Baghdad
Fire in Nantes Cathedral in France+Video
At least 12 dead, 50 injured as fire engulfs London Tower with Mostly Muslim Residents
Fire damages 15th century Ottoman-era mosque in northern Greece
Entire families wiped out in London tower block fire
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *