Fire breaks out at 15th-century French church

SHAFAQNA- A major fire broke out inside the historic cathedral in the western French city of Nantes on Saturday. The blaze blew out stained glass windows and destroyed the grand organ in the 15th-century building ,officials said. Saturday’s incident is being treated as a criminal act, a prosecutor said at the scene.

Pierre Sennes said three fires had been started at the site. Dozens of firefighters brought the blaze under control after several hours. The fire broke out inside the cathedral behind the grand organ, which was completely destroyed, local fire chief Laurent Ferlay said, Independent reported.