John Lewis, civil rights icon, dies at 80

SHAFAQNA- John Lewis, the civil rights icon for Black Americans , died on Friday night. The Georgia lawmaker had been suffering from Stage IV pancreatic cancer since December. He was 80.

Along with Martin Luther King Jr., he was an organizer of the March on Washington in 1963, a seminal moment in the Civil Rights Movement that led to the passage of voting rights for Blacks two years later.

 

