Trips of Foreign Ministers of Iran & Iraq

SHAFAQNA- A political source announced the time of Mustafa Al-Kazemi’s visit to Saudi Arabia and Iran.

“The Iraqi Prime Minister will host Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tomorrow (Sunday) in Baghdad,” the source told a news conference on Saturday. He added: “Iraqi FM, Al-Kazemi will go to Saudi Arabia next Monday at the head of a delegation consisting of the ministers of oil, electricity, planning and finance and will meet Muhammad bin Salman.”

“During Kazemi’s visit to Saudi Arabia, he will review and negotiate about the infrastructure projects along with the reopening of the “Arar” border crossing between the two countries”, he continued. The source pointed out: “Al-Kazemi and his accompanying delegation will go to Iran next Tuesday, one day after their trip to Saudi Arabia, and will meet the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran and a number of the officials of the country.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English