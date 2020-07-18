Date :Saturday, July 18th, 2020 | Time : 16:24 |ID: 154773 | Print

Photos: Palestinian conflict with Israeli militias

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Dozens of Palestinians were injured in the attack of the Israeli militias on the demonstrations against the settlements.

Palestinians protested against settlements and the West Bank annexation plan in the town of Asira, in Nablus province, and in the town of Kafr Qaddum, east of the northern city of Qalqilya. Israeli militants attacked the protesters with tear gas, sound bombs and plastic bullets in an attempt to disperse the protesters.

This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

You might also like
Wikileaks Reveals Clinton's Plan to Overthrow Assad to Help Israel
Israel occupation of Palestine threatens Christian communities
Video: U.S. led anti-Iran summit in Poland aims to bring Israel and Arab states closer
Israel’s Prime Minister Netanyahu Is Leading US President Trump to War with Iran
Palestinian teen shot dead during clashes in Hebron's al-Arrub camp
Rashida Tlaib removes Israel from her congressional Office World Map
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *