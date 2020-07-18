Photos: Palestinian conflict with Israeli militias

SHAFAQNA- Dozens of Palestinians were injured in the attack of the Israeli militias on the demonstrations against the settlements.

Palestinians protested against settlements and the West Bank annexation plan in the town of Asira, in Nablus province, and in the town of Kafr Qaddum, east of the northern city of Qalqilya. Israeli militants attacked the protesters with tear gas, sound bombs and plastic bullets in an attempt to disperse the protesters.

This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English