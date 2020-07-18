Bahraini prisoner :Photos and medical reports prove I was tortured

SHAFAQNA-Bahrain Mirror: Bahraini prisoner Mohammad Ramadan stressed that he was tortured for the purpose of extracting the confessions upon which he was convicted, according to The Washington Post.

An appeals court had found evidence that Mohammad Ramadan and Hussain Moosa, who are accused of killing a policeman, had been tortured, before requesting a retrial.

“I am Mohammed Ramadan. Sentenced to execution. And I know that nobody might care about or listen to me, because I do not have money, or a [high] position, and am not famous,” he said, according to a recording made by his wife, Zeinab.

“There are pictures, medical reports, witnesses, which all prove that I was tortured,” Ramadan said. “I am innocent of the crime of which I was accused, subjected to a sham trial and sentenced to death. My death will be unlawful, and yet, it has been [ordained] by law.”