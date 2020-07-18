Pilgrims not allowed to enter Karbala on the day of Arafah and Eid al-Adha

SHAFAQNA- With the outbreak of the Corona in Iraq, the governor of Karbala announced they cannot accept domestic and foreign pilgrims to Karbala on the day of Arafah and Eid al-Adha. It is also forbidden to hold the recitation of dua Arafah in the presence of the crowd in order to prevent the Corona.

One of the most important occasions for the pilgrimage of Imam Hussain’s (A.S) holy shrine, is the day of Arafah, when every year a large number of pilgrims visit Karbala and pray on the day of Arafah and Eid al-Adha in the shrine of Sayyid al-Shuhada (A.S).

This year, with the outbreak of the Corona, travel to Atbat has stopped since March, and many pilgrims are longing for the pilgrimage to Karbala.

It seemed that with the opening of the traffic route between the two countries, despite the restrictions, travel to Atabat on the day of Arafah and Eid al-Adha would be launched, but the governor of Karbala announced that they cannot accept domestic and foreign pilgrims in Karbala during these days.

Even according to the proposal of the governor of Karbala, the shrines of Imam Hussain (A.S) and Hazrat Abbas (A.S) were to be closed to prevent gatherings on the day of Arafah and Eid al-Adha, but according to the request of the authorities, this will not happen and only the people of Karbala can perform pilgrimage during these days.

Meanwhile, according to the officials’ requests, gatherings and ceremonies are still forbidden, and in the shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S), dua Arafah will be recited virtually without the presence of the pilgrims and will be broadcasted on social networks and Iraqi television.

According to Fars News Agency, the number of people affected by the Coronavirus in Iraq, especially in Karbala, has increased in recent days.

This news is originally published by Shia News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English