France to investigate Abu Dhabi Crown Prince over torture in Yemen

SHAFAQNA- French authorities are opening an investigation into allegations of involvement in acts of torture in Yemen against the crown prince of Abu Dhabi.

Multiple sources with knowledge of the case told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that a French investigating magistrate had been mandated to take on the probe, which will notably look at acts allegedly committed in the war in Yemen.

An initial investigation had been opened in October 2019 against the prince, who is known as MBZ, after two complaints were filed when he came to Paris on an official visit in November 2018, according to Daily Sabah.

In addition to being a close ally of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), MBZ also has built a strong alliance with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Six Yemenis filed a complaint with a French judge in Paris specialising in crimes against humanity.

“My clients welcome the opening of this probe and have great hope in French justice,” their lawyer Joseph Breham told AFP.

The complaint from the Yemenis focuses on allegations of torture committed in UAE-controlled detention centres on Yemeni territory.

It accuses MBZ, as commander in chief of UAE forces, of providing the “means and orders for these violations to be carried out”, Middle East Eye reported.

Since March 2015, Saudi Arabia and its allies, including the UAE, have been conducting a bloody military aggression in Yemen, using arms supplied by their Western backers. The aim of the war has been to bring Yemen’s former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and defeat the Houthi Ansarullah movement.