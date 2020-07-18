Date :Saturday, July 18th, 2020 | Time : 21:11 |ID: 154826 | Print

The shrine of Hazrat Ruqayyah (S.A) closed until further notice

SHAFAQNA- The management of the holy shrine of Hazrat Ruqayyah (S.A) in Damascus announced about the closure of this holy place until further notice.

The management of the holy shrine said in a statement: The shrine of Hazrat Ruqayyah (S.A) will be closed from today, Thursday, July 16 2020, until further notice.

The management of the holy shrine said in a statement: The shrine of Hazrat Ruqayyah (S.A) will be closed from today, Thursday, July 16 2020, until further notice.

This news is originally published Hawzah News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

