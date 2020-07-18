US-Saudi relations: Policy of milking the dairy cow has not stopped yet!

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: In a tweet, a U.S. Florida Republican Representative called for the necessity of knowing location of Prince Mohammad bin Nayef immediately and whether he was safe.

U.S. Florida Republican Representative Francis Rooney said in his Tweet that Crown Prince Mohammad bin Nayef has worked constructively with the United States for many years and was instrumental in providing counter terrorism intel in the aftermath of 9/11. We need to know right now where he is and if he is safe.

Observers of regional affairs believe that US Republican politicians are taking pretext or silence towards crimes of bin Salman and his father to steal money from princes of Riyadh.

The US administration opened the doors of ruling for bin Salman, resulted to suppress opinion holders, academic, politicians, religious figures and peaceful opponents of the internal and external policies of Al Saud. The most prominent of these crimes is the six-year aggression against Yemeni people and the assassination of the journalist in the Washington Post newspaper, Jamal Khashoggi.

Saudi Arabia also continuous interventions in the affairs of regional states, such as supporting terrorism in Iraq, Syria and Libya, supporting Washington’s plan to escalate against Iran, imposing a blockade on Qatar. But the worsen crime is the Arab normalization with the Zionist occupation.

Sources reported that Riyadh arrested last March bin Nayef, Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz with his son and a number of military and security leaders, because Riyadh accused them planning to overthrow Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Ultimately, bin Salman wants a fast and stable throne, but his goal remains dependent on several issues, most prominent is the American elections and the fate of his supporter, President Donald Trump, who faces according to the data, an expected loss crisis.