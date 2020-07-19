Date :Sunday, July 19th, 2020 | Time : 06:56 |ID: 154872 | Print

Israelis protest against Prime Minister Netanyahu

/0 Comments/in , /by

SHAFAQNA- Israelis gathered Saturday outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence to protest against him over alleged corruption and his handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Hit by high unemployment, a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and reimposed coronavirus curbs, Israelis have taken to the streets in almost daily demonstrations against the government.Israeli police used water cannon to disperse demonstrators.

Public anger has been compounded by corruption allegations against Netanyahu, who went on trial in May for bribery, fraud and breach of trust – charges he denies, Aljazeera reported.

You might also like
Ahmad al-Sahaf, Benjamin Netanyahu, Iraq: Netanyahu’s annexation pledge aggressive electoral propaganda
Netanyahu if re-elected, pledges to annex further parts of West Bank ‘within weeks’
Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, US, Israel Trump: US, Israel talk about mutual defense treaty
Prince William's historic five-day Middle East tour
Benjamin Netanyahu, Jordan Valley, West Bank, Amir Oren: ‘Netanyahu’s Jordan Valley annexation pledge is PR stunt to deflect attention from corruption woes’
Pro-Palestinian protesters rally across US
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *