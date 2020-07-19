Israelis protest against Prime Minister Netanyahu

SHAFAQNA- Israelis gathered Saturday outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence to protest against him over alleged corruption and his handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Hit by high unemployment, a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and reimposed coronavirus curbs, Israelis have taken to the streets in almost daily demonstrations against the government.Israeli police used water cannon to disperse demonstrators.

Public anger has been compounded by corruption allegations against Netanyahu, who went on trial in May for bribery, fraud and breach of trust – charges he denies, Aljazeera reported.