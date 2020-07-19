Date :Sunday, July 19th, 2020 | Time : 07:24 |ID: 154876 | Print

U.N. chief calls for New Global Deal to address inequality

/0 Comments/in , /by
SHAFAQNA- Delivering the annual lecture for the Nelson Mandela Foundation via internet on Saturday, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres accused world powers of ignoring inequality in global institutions, calling for New Global Deal to ensure power, wealth and opportunity are shared more broadly and fairly at the international level.

“The nations that came out on top more than seven decades ago have refused to contemplate the reforms needed to change power relations in international institutions,” Guterres said. “The composition and voting rights in the United Nations Security Council and the boards of the Bretton Woods system are a case in point.”

“Inequality starts at the top: in global institutions. Addressing inequality must start by reforming them,” he added, Reuters reported.

Antonio Guterres said the coronavirus pandemic has created a “generational opportunity” to build a more equal, sustainable world.

You might also like
Jerusalem al-Quds, Palestinian prisoners, Israeli jail, ICRC Rights group: Palestinian prisoner severely tortured by Israeli interrogators
Iran, UN underline dispatch of humanitarian aid to Yemen
UN urges world countries to boost economic cooperation with Iran
UN Chief : Greenhouse gases, just like viruses, do not respect national boundaries
UN Chief calls for a world where abuse cannot happen
UN chief calls on int'l community to turn coronavirus crisis into sustainable peace
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *