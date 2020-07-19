U.N. chief calls for New Global Deal to address inequality

“The nations that came out on top more than seven decades ago have refused to contemplate the reforms needed to change power relations in international institutions,” Guterres said. “The composition and voting rights in the United Nations Security Council and the boards of the Bretton Woods system are a case in point.”

“Inequality starts at the top: in global institutions. Addressing inequality must start by reforming them,” he added, Reuters reported.

Antonio Guterres said the coronavirus pandemic has created a “generational opportunity” to build a more equal, sustainable world.