WHO reports record single day rise in global Covid-19 cases for second day in a row

SHAFAQNA- The World Health Organization reported a record single day rise in global Covid-19 cases for the second day in a row, with the total rising by 259,848 in 24 hours.

The biggest increases reported on Saturday were from the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa, according to a daily report. The previous WHO record for new cases was 237,743 on Friday. Deaths rose by 7,360, the biggest one-day increase since May 10. Deaths have been averaging 4,800 a day in July, up slightly from an average of 4,600 a day in June, according to Reuters.

 

