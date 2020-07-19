Date :Sunday, July 19th, 2020 | Time : 08:53 |ID: 154882 | Print

Muslim leaders hail Turkey’s Hagia Sophia decision

SHAFAQNA- Leaders of Muslim communities around the world appreciated Turkey’s decision to turn Hagia Sophia back into a Mosque. In letters and phone calls to Ali Erbas, the head of Turkey’s Religious Affairs Directorate, the leaders hailed the reopening of Hagia Sophia as a mosque, said a directorate statement.

In a phone call, Allahshukur Pashazadeh, the Chairman of the Religious Council of the Caucasus, congratulated Erbas over Turkey’s move, while a letter from Rateb Jneid, head of the Australian Federation of Islamic Councils, conveyed his support for the decision.

Moreover, in a letter on behalf of the Council of Lithuanian Muslims Religious Communities, Lithuanian Mufti Aleksandras Beganskas said: “We believe that this blessed mosque, which is a symbol of monotheism, will embrace all of humanity regardless of religion, language, race, and sect under Turkey’s Religious Affairs Directorate”, AA reported.

