Iran’s Zarif, Iraqi PM hold talks in Baghdad
SHAFAQNA- Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in Baghdad. During the meeting, the two sides discussed the development of bilateral relations and ways to develop them. Zarif also discussed the latest regional and international developments, as well as the situation in Iraq with the Iraqi Prime Minister. Heading a political delegation, Zarif arraived in Baghdad on Sunday morning to hold separate talks with senior Iraqi officials with the aim of strengthening Iran-Iraq relations. Foreign Minister Zarif have also paid tribute to Lt. General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis at the place near Baghdad Airport where they had assassinated by US terrorist forces in January.
Our region in need of peace: Zarif
In a joint press conference with his Iraq counterpart Fuad Hussein in Baghdad, Javad Zarif underlined the vitality of holding regional and international talks adding that the region needs peace. “We are really happy that we are standing beside each other and we have defeated the joint enemy i.e. the terrorism,” Zarif said.
He named the assassination of Lt. Gen Soleimani and his comrade Abu-Muhandis a big loss in the fight against terrorism. Reiterating Iran’s support for Iraq’s governance, Hussein said Iraq seeks balanced relations with neighboring countries. It is a must to keep the region and Iraq away from regional and international tension, he said, Mehr News Agency reported.
