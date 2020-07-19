Iran’s Zarif, Iraqi PM hold talks in Baghdad

SHAFAQNA- Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in Baghdad. During the meeting, the two sides discussed the development of bilateral relations and ways to develop them. Zarif also discussed the latest regional and international developments, as well as the situation in Iraq with the Iraqi Prime Minister. Heading a political delegation, Zarif arraived in Baghdad on Sunday morning to hold separate talks with senior Iraqi officials with the aim of strengthening Iran-Iraq relations. Foreign Minister Zarif have also paid tribute to Lt. General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis at the place near Baghdad Airport where they had assassinated by US terrorist forces in January.