How did Imam Ridha (AS) describe the holy Quran?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that eighth Shia Imam Ridha/Reza (AS) was asked: What do you say about the holy Quran? Imam Ridha (AS) replied: It is the words/sayings of Allah (SWT), do not transgress it, and do not seek guidance except from the Quran; otherwise you will be misled [1]. It must be noted that according to this narration (Hadith) from Imam Ridha (AS), guidance can only come from Allah (SW). The holy Quran is guidance from Allah (SWT), and the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) and Imams (AS) speak and act according to the Quran and they guide the people through Divine Guidance.

[1] Al-Behar, Vol. 92, Page 117.