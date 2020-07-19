Date :Sunday, July 19th, 2020 | Time : 14:21 |ID: 154929 | Print

Most Swedish have no problem with their Muslim neighbors: poll

SHAFAQNA- Hawzah News Agency : According to a survey by polling company Novus, most participants are indifferent to the background of their neighbors.

Some 22% Swedish people are not open to the idea of having a neighbor who is either Muslim or has a Middle Eastern background, according to a recent study.

Most participants said it does not matter where their neighbors come from, according to a survey by polling company Novus published in The Local news website.

Only 4% participants said they would like to have neighbors with Muslim or Middle Eastern backgrounds.

Some 16% participants said they would not want neighbors from African backgrounds, while 4% said they would welcome them.

Meanwhile, 19% of the participants said they would feel positively about having Swedish background neighbors; 12% of them also responded positively about having Christian neighbors.

Some 1% of the participants said they would feel negatively about having Christian neighbors and as many said they would feel negatively about having Jewish neighbors.

Among all respondents, 9% have said they are open to having Jewish neighbors.

 

