Syrians vote for new parliament

SHAFAQNA- Syria is holding parliamentary elections on Sunday amid measures against Coronavirus.

More than 2,000 candidates, including businessmen under recently imposed US sanctions, are running in the legislative election.

The elections, originally scheduled for April, have been postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although several lists are running in the polls, real opposition to al-Assad’s Baath Party is absent in the election, according to Aljazeera.

