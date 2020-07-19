Date :Sunday, July 19th, 2020 | Time : 12:56 |ID: 154958 | Print

Zarif meets Iraqi President

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohammad Javad Zarif, and his accompanying delegation met Iraqi President Barham Saleh during a visit to Baghdad on Sunday.

The meeting took place at the as-Salam Palace in central Baghdad, and the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the two countries.

Earlier, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s media office announced the details of the cases that were discussed during a meeting with the Iranian foreign minister in Baghdad.

The office said in a statement that the Iraqi prime minister had held talks with the Iranian delegation on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.

The statement said that during the meeting, Mohammad Javad Zarif referred to Iran’s efforts at the highest levels during Al-Kazemi’s imminent visit to Iran to begin a new phase of cooperation between the two countries.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Zarif discusses JCPOA developments with IAEA's acting director general Feruta
Iran, France FMs hold 2nd meeting in NY
Iraq: Civilians killed in Baghdad blast at Shia mosque
Iraq, Baghdad, Daesh Takfiri terrorist group Baghdad's Green Zone: Two Katyusha rockets hit near US embassy
Iraq, Karbala, Ashura Karbala: Three Days of Mourning after Stampede Deaths
Iran-Iraq trade balance hit $10b: Envoy
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *