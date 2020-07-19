Zarif meets Iraqi President

SHAFAQNA- The Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohammad Javad Zarif, and his accompanying delegation met Iraqi President Barham Saleh during a visit to Baghdad on Sunday.

The meeting took place at the as-Salam Palace in central Baghdad, and the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the two countries.

Earlier, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s media office announced the details of the cases that were discussed during a meeting with the Iranian foreign minister in Baghdad.

The office said in a statement that the Iraqi prime minister had held talks with the Iranian delegation on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.

The statement said that during the meeting, Mohammad Javad Zarif referred to Iran’s efforts at the highest levels during Al-Kazemi’s imminent visit to Iran to begin a new phase of cooperation between the two countries.

