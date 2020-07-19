For third time in a row; erasing important protest slogan in America

SHAFAQNA- For the third time this week, a protest slogan “Black lives matter” was erased near the Trump‘s skyscraper in New York.

Protests in the United States in response to the killing of young black George Floyd by US police still continue in some US states.

The slogan “Black lives matter” has become a symbol of protest in the United States. In recent weeks, some protesters have written the slogan in dark blue, which is a symbol of police in the United States.

Protesters wrote the slogan in large and colorful form near Trump’s skyscraper.

For the third time in a week, police removed the slogan from the street floor.

A New York City police spokesman said: “One of our troops slipped and fell to the ground because of the large amount of paint on the street, breaking his arms and head.

Police said they had arrested the two women but did not say what their motives were, saying only that one of them was wearing a shirt that read “Black lives matter” , a mask that read: “Protect Greater America” ​​and a bracelet that symbolized homosexuality.

Two days ago, police arrested four people for writing slogans in the same area.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English