Date :Sunday, July 19th, 2020 | Time : 14:44 |ID: 154979 | Print

Video: Iran’s FM visited place of martyrdom of Gen. Soleimani near Baghdad airport

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The Iranian Foreign Minister, who arrived in Baghdad this morning, visited the place of martyrdom of General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandis near Baghdad International Airport.

Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Iraq this morning on an official trip.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
New plan of Israel against Iraq’s Hashd al-Shaabi
Iraqi Army's WIA meet the Grand Ayatollah Sistani + Video
A 7-year-old girl volunteered to serve Imam Hussain’s pilgrims
Islamophobia in American high school Textbooks
Iraq president says talks continuing with U.S. over Iran sanctions
Iraq, Adel Abdul-Mahdi, Daesh, Hashd al-Sha’abi Abdul-Mahdi: Iraqi armed forces ready to respond firmly to any aggression
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *