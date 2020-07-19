https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/26BDFAB0-D2DC-47A5-870A-E9C1B1B99076.jpeg 401 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-19 14:44:382020-07-19 14:44:38Video: Iran’s FM visited place of martyrdom of Gen. Soleimani near Baghdad airport
Video: Iran’s FM visited place of martyrdom of Gen. Soleimani near Baghdad airport
SHAFAQNA- The Iranian Foreign Minister, who arrived in Baghdad this morning, visited the place of martyrdom of General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandis near Baghdad International Airport.
Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Iraq this morning on an official trip.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
