Iran’s FM, Iraq’s Ammar Hakim meet in Baghdad
SHAFAQNA- Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with Leader of the National Wisdom Movement of Iraq Seyyed Ammar al-Hakim on Sunday.
The two sides conferred on regional developments as well as the current situation in Iraq and the country’s problems in various sectors, including the economic crisis, the decline in oil revenues, and the spread of COVID-19, according to Mehr News Agency.
