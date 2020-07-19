https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/turk-2.jpg 167 202 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-19 15:14:412020-07-19 15:51:11Turkey suspends flights to Iran, Afghanistan due to COVID-19 pandemic
Turkey suspends flights to Iran, Afghanistan due to COVID-19 pandemic
SHAFAQNA- Turkey has suspended all flights to Iran and Afghanistan as part of measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry .
A spokesman for Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, Reza Jafarzadeh, earlier on Sunday said Turkey halted all flights to Iran until further notice amid the outbreak in the country, according to the official IRNA news agency. The suspension of flights began on Saturday, Jafarzadeh said, Daily Sabah reported.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!