Turkey suspends flights to Iran, Afghanistan due to COVID-19 pandemic

SHAFAQNA- Turkey has suspended all flights to Iran and Afghanistan as part of measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry .

A spokesman for Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, Reza Jafarzadeh, earlier on Sunday said Turkey halted all flights to Iran until further notice amid the outbreak in the country, according to the official IRNA news agency. The suspension of flights began on Saturday, Jafarzadeh said, Daily Sabah reported.

 

