Emir of Qatar meets Turkish Defense Minister in Doha

SHAFAQNA- The Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, met Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and his accompanying delegation in Doha on Sunday.

During the meeting, which took place this morning at the Al-Bahr Palace, the two sides discussed bilateral relations, issues of mutual interest and developments in the region.

The visit happened two weeks after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Qatar.

