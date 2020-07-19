Date :Sunday, July 19th, 2020 | Time : 15:30 |ID: 155000 | Print

170 worshipers killed in Afghanistan in attacks over the past 10 months

SHAFAQNA- The Afghan Human Rights Committee said in a report that 170 people, including five clerics, had been killed in attacks on worshipers over the past 10 months.

During the past ten months, 17 different terrorist attacks on mosques, including suicide bombings, landmine explosions, targeted massacres, shootings by unknown individuals and the Taliban, have killed 170 people, including five clerics.

The Afghan Human Rights Committee stressed that 14 children were killed and 22 others were injured during above mention period.

The report also states that during this time, 272 worshipers were injured by armed attacks by unknown individuals, suicide bombings and landmine explosions.

