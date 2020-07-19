China’s UK ambassador denies abuse against Uighur Muslims despite new drone images

SHAFAQNA- Chinese Ambassador to UK has denied reports of abuse against Uighur Muslims in the Xinjiang region despite new drone images.

Human rights groups and western governments have catalogued widespread abuses against the Muslim minority in China’s western region, including mass forced sterilisation and detainment in “re-education” camps.

Drone footage recently emerged of hundreds of blindfolded and shackled men, who appeared to be Uighur and other minority ethnic groups, being led from a train in what was believed to be a transfer of inmates in Xinjiang last August, The Guardian reported.