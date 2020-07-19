The Emir of Kuwait undergoes surgery

SHAFAQNA- The Amiri Diwan of Kuwait announced that Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the emir of the country, underwent a successful surgery this morning.

The Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs of Kuwait announced: Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait, underwent a successful surgery. We ask God Almighty to heal the Emir as soon as possible and to provide him with complete well-being and health.

Earlier, after the Emir of Kuwait went to the hospital for examinations, some of his powers were temporarily handed over to the Crown Prince of the country.

The Amiri Diwan issued an order temporarily handing over some of the powers of the Emir of Kuwait, Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, to the Crown Prince.

The Kuwaiti news agency had reported that the emir of Kuwait had gone to the hospital for a medical examination.

